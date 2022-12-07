Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 641/22 (644/22)

Correction refers to the last trading day, marked in bold below. Trading in Tessin Nordic Holding AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is December 12, 2022. Short name: TESSIN BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019071523 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 274730 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.