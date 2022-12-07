Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Verizon and Xbox as New NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Media Sponsors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming") (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced it has signed a media sponsorship deal with Verizon and Xbox to become co-presenting sponsors for NFL Tuesday Night Gaming ("NFL TNG") Championship Week.

Championship Week presented by Verizon and Xbox will run on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. NFL TNG is a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration launched earlier this year, bringing together NFL players and Legends and top gaming content creators. The program debuted in September and streams weekly on YouTube (www.youtube.com/nfltng) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/nfltng). Through fun, engaging and exclusive content, Enthusiast Gaming will help deliver to the program's Generation Z and Millennial audiences the value of the Xbox Series S console available from Verizon.

Verizon and Xbox will be seamlessly integrated into the Championship Week broadcast from product placements to exclusive owned moments, including behind-the-scenes looks, player communications, and more, all supported across Enthusiast Gaming assets, including YouTube video and desktop media and social media amplification on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

"Building on the early success of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, we are excited to welcome Verizon and Xbox as new media sponsors to the program," commented Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. "As the holiday season rolls around, we're excited to partner with Verizon and Xbox to bring families and friends together through the joy of gaming."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

