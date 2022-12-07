The "Automotive Energy Recovery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerative Braking Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbocharger segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -

BorgWarner, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Faurecia

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ricardo PLC

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Passenger Car Energy Recovery Systems Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

