The "Automotive Energy Recovery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerative Braking Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbocharger segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia
- Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Ricardo PLC
- Skeleton Technologies GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Passenger Car Energy Recovery Systems Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
