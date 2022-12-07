Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Düsseldorf
07.12.22
18:30 Uhr
73,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,68 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,0074,5020:08
74,0074,5020:02
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2022 | 19:44
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG Talk: Human Capital and the Dividend of Trust ft. Bhushan Sethi, PwC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Bhushan Sethi, Joint Global Leader of People and Organization at PwC and Adjunct Professor at NYU Stern's School of Business, joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds on this week's episode of ESG Talk. Mandi and Bhushan explore building a strategy for human capital management during an economic downturn, including how transparency can breed trust and empowering employees with "voice and choice."

Workiva, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, or YouTube and connect with host Mandi McReynolds on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730766/ESG-Talk-Human-Capital-and-the-Dividend-of-Trust-ft-Bhushan-Sethi-PwC

WORKIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.