ToYou Launches the First Monthly Multi-tier Subscription Model in the Kingdom

ToYou invites users to commit the perfect crime against delivery convention with subscriptions that combine limitless ordering with free delivery

The new subscription model speaks to the diverse needs of its customer base with four attractive and affordable packages

Coinciding with the subscription launch, ToYou introduces a digital wallet that boosts in-app spending and offers customers even more choice, flexibility, and exclusive deals

Through these innovations, ToYou cements its status as a leader in customer-centric innovation in a rapidly growing market, which is forecasted to be worth several billion dollars in terms of GDP Contribution by 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery super app, ToYou, is launching a fresh new subscription model that is nothing short of an indulgent crime against delivery convention. With an offering that combines boundless ordering with free delivery, the platform's new lineup of subscription packages takes customer experience to new heights and marks the beginning of online ordering, without compromise.





The all-new subscription offering is the latest addition to the ToYou platform - an ecosystem that integrates M-commerce, logistics, and a full-scope chat system in one, easy-to-use system. The platform works with thousands of merchants to deliver everything from basic groceries to five-star-restaurant requests, and from pharmacy essentials to designer fashion.

With its first-of-its-kind subscription service, ToYou is ahead of the game. Unlike other subscription services on Saudi Arabia's delivery landscape, the platform's offering centers on a multi-tier model, with four categories - Plus, Advance, Pro, and Unlimited - that cater to varying demands and budgets. With subscriptions starting from as little as 19 SAR (less than $5) and perks that include attractive discounts and value-added services, ToYou's innovative offering speaks to the needs and preferences of an increasingly diverse customer base.

-Unlimited: True to its name, ToYou's Unlimited package gives users limitless access to merchants, with no cap on the number of deliveries. Whether in search of urgent essentials or the ultimate treat, with boundless options, customers can order what they want, when they want it, with delivery completely free of charge.

-Pro: The Pro subscription offers equally appealing access to an unlimited pool of merchants, this time with 10 free-delivery orders to enjoy.

-Advance: ToYou's Advance package enables users to place unlimited orders with a wide number of merchants. That means loyal customers can order from their favorite stores and restaurants over and over again.

-Plus: For the less frequent user, ToYou's Plus subscription includes up to five orders with select outlets - the perfect hassle-free option for the occasional indulgence or urgent purchase.

ToYou's subscription offering coincides with the launch of another innovative feature: an in-app wallet that provides users with yet another flexible payment option, along with a lineup of exclusive offers that deliver extra value and customer savings. In addition to enhancing ToYou's existing value proposition, the wallet, which involves a virtual pre-paid card, will boost in-app spending and ensure a healthy cash flow as the platform continues on its growth trajectory.

The introduction of ToYou's wallet and multi-tier subscription model comes at the right time for Saudi consumers. According to the country's Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) online ordering activity is rising sharply within the kingdom, with requests reportedly rising from 117,000 in Q4 2019 to 525,000 in the same period last year. Order values are increasing sharply too, reaching SAR 1.75 billion ($465.5 million) up from SAR 310 million ($82.5 million), during the same period.

By building on this market opportunity and delivering unrivalled choice and service to its users, ToYou is preparing for a future of growth and expansion in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

For CCO, Ziyad Al-Ajlan, the launch of ToYou's subscription model is a gamechanger on the delivery landscape. "ToYou is all about customer experience and the introduction of our multi-tier subscription service takes it to a whole new level. Our subscriptions deliver almost unlimited choice and flexibility to our users - not to mention a touch of luxury - enabling them to order from anywhere, anytime, with no delivery fee." He continues: "You can now order your cocktails from Signature, your main meal from CrustCorner, and dessert from Magnolia Bakery. It's delivery well and truly without compromise."

About ToYou: ToYou is a Saudi-based super app that connects users with merchants across the kingdom. From groceries and restaurant deliveries to passenger transportation and courier services, the platform enables consumers to find anything, buy anything, and have anything delivered through a single app. ToYou integrates M-commerce, logistics, and a full-scope chat system all in one platform, delivering a seamless experience backed by strong logistics and cutting-edge technology. From consumers to companies, ToYou brings a world of opportunities to everyone, reviving businesses, creating job opportunities, and catering to people's everyday needs. ToYou is available on Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei's AppGallery.

