Glewee Founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown Land on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for North America Marketing & Advertising 2023

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 07, 2022 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, has reached a new milestone in its startup journey as founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for North America Marketing & Advertising 2023. Issued and compiled annually by Forbes Magazine since 2011, the prestigious list recognizes 30 individuals across twenty categories. Previous winners include Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, musician Miley Cyrus, NBA basketball player Lebron James and Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins.



As members of Generation Z-roughly 65 million people generally born between 1997 and 2012-Duke, Glewee's chief executive officer and Brown, Glewee's chief marketing officer, grew up in a 24/7 internet world and during the rise of social media. By the time they were in high school, significant shifts were already unfolding in the U.S. economy due to social media's mass adoption, ultimately rewriting the rules of marketing and advertising, product endorsements and customer outreach.



Brands soon scrapped the ad sections of newspapers for Google Ads and social media feeds where billions of people were now spending their time online daily. Seeing an opportunity in the latest iteration of social media, Duke and Brown quickly mobilized to fill a massive need for facilitating deals and contracts between brands and creators.



In 2021 Glewee launched its powerful, intuitive platform that makes influencer marketing fast, easy and successful. The cost-efficient platform provides all the tools brands, agencies and influencers need - plus actionable data and helpful tips - to create, collaborate and execute campaigns that maximize results. The self-service web-based platform and iOS creator application bridge a critical gap between brands and creators by giving both parties an easy-to-use platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns from start to finish. Designed to solve pain points, accelerate processing and facilitate real-time relationship building, Glewee has already amassed a trusted client base of over 500 brands and thousands of creators. With estimates placing the creator economy at $100 billion, Duke and Brown are laying the groundwork to take full advantage of the exponential growth opportunities.



Built for creators by creators, Glewee is not only building momentum among the online community of influencers-it recently ranked in Tampa's Top Tech Startups-but it is also attracting investors and venture capital. Earlier this year, Glewee secured a $9.5M seed-funding round. The company's rise accompanies the growing influence of major technology giants like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, which continue to dominate the major marketing consumer goods sales channels despite recent "right-sizing." In this climate of opportunity, Duke and Brown are actively positioning Glewee to become the trusted go-to platform for connection, collaboration, and partnership growth between brands and creators.



"We're thrilled about this recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30, and we feel honored to join an impressive list of other leaders in their fields," Duke said. "Our vision is for Glewee to become a driving force in the creator economy and to make influencer marketing easier, faster and more controllable. We expected success, but at this point in our rollout, this honor is beyond our dreams and we are so grateful."



To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com or email contact@glewee.com. Brands and agencies looking to scale influencer marketing campaigns can apply for an account in Glewee's platform: app.glewee.io. Creators who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should head to the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.



