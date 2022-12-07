

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to contract 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after rising 1.1 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see October figures for current account and November data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 623.4 billion yen, down from 909.3 billion yen in September. Bank lending was up 2.7 percent in October, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 49.9 and the outlook was at 46.4.



Australia will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 0.4 percent on month and exports jumped 7.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$12.444 billion.



Indonesia will see November numbers for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 120.3.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de