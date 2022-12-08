

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 592.470 trillion yen.



That follows the downwardly revised 2.6 percent annual increase in October (originally 2.7 percent).



Excluding trusts, lending was up 3.0 percent on year to 515.769 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.7 percent to 76.701 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 11.0 percent on year to 3.373 trillion yen after spiking 12.4 percent in the previous month.



