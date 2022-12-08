Domain Therapeutics strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with appointment of immuno-oncology experts

Domain Therapeutics strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with appointment ofimmuno-oncology experts

Globalkey opinion leaders, Professor Antoine Italiano and Professor John Stagg, will join Domain'simmuno-oncology focused SAB





Strasbourg, France - Montreal, Canada, December 8, 2022 - Domain Therapeutics ("Domain" or "the Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) in immuno-oncology (IO), today announces the appointments of Professor Antoine Italiano and Professor John Stagg to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Antoine Italiano, MD PhD, is a medical oncologist and Professor of Medicine at Institut Bergonié in Bordeaux, France. He is currently head of a Phase I unit committed to contributing to the successful early development of new anti-cancer drugs including small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, oncolytic virus-based treatments and cell therapies. He is also involved in clinical and translational research in the field of rare tumors and sarcomas. Professor Italiano graduated from the University of Nice, France, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, US. He has been a Principal Investigator of more than 100 phase I trials during the past five years, as well as more than 50 phase II and III trials in sarcomas.

Professor John Stagg, PhD, is based at the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Montreal and is Principal Investigator at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and its affiliated Cancer Institute of Montreal. Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor of Surface Oncology and previously Scientific Advisor of Tarus Therapeutics, Professor Stagg is an internationally recognized expert working on identifying the mechanisms of immunosuppression. His laboratory studies the immunological pathways regulating cancer progression and metastasis and previously made a key discovery within the IO field, identifying the enzyme CD73 as a novel target.

Antoine Italiano and John Stagg join existing SAB members, Dr Silvio Gutkind and Dr Michel Bouvier.

Michel Bouvier, Chairman of Domain Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board, commented: "As Domain moves towards the clinical phase to deliver differentiated GPCR-targeting immunotherapies for the precise treatment of cancer, it is great to see the strengthening of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of two highly distinguished scientists. I warmly welcome them to the SAB and look forward to working closely with them at this exciting time in Domain's development."

Pascal Neuville, CEOofDomain Therapeutics, commented: "With our streamlined strategic focus on GPCR based precision medicines for immuno-oncology, I am delighted to welcome Professor Italiano and Professor Stagg, two of the leading minds in the field, to our Scientific Advisory Board. As our lead asset, DT-9081, enters the clinic, their wealth of experience in immuno-oncology will support us as we work to deliver a meaningful impact for patients. We look forward to benefiting from their tremendous expertise."

About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, focuses on the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors