

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at two different events on Thursday. No other major economic data is due, headlining a quiet day for the European economic news.



At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office publishes revised non-farm payroll employment data for the third quarter.



At 2.00 am ET, Denmark's manufacturing output figures are due for October. Production had increased 1.3 percent in September.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue consumer prices and foreign trade reports. Consumer price inflation is expected to advance further to 22.2 percent in November from 21.1 percent in October.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer prices data from Ireland is due.



At 7.00 am ET, ECB President Lagarde speaks at the 6th Annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board: Addressing Financial Stability Challenges.



Lagarde is also scheduled to attend the pre-opening of the exhibition of German conceptual artist Rosemarie Trockel at Museum of Modern Art in Frankfurt. This is at 1.00 pm ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de