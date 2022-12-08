Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - GrammarBrain, a leading property designed to help non-native and native English speakers and writers improve their grammar, appoints Patrick David as senior editor and edit in chief.

David comes to GrammarBrain and The Internet Caretakers LLC with a wealth of experience in digital publishing. David is familiar with the rigorous fact-checking process that's required in today's digital world. With a linguistics, writing, and English PhD, Patrick David is a perfect candidate for improving our database of English knowledge and resources.

"Information is widely unavailable on the internet. More than we might initially interpret. MR. David will do a fantastic job of leading our contributing writers to produce comprehensive and trusted resources for our visitors. It's vital to our brand to create authoritative material. And vital for the world around us. He believes strongly in this vision and is going to do a great job," says Andrews, Digital Officer at The Internet Caretakers LLC.

With the team at GrammarBrain, Patrick is excited to continue expanding the reach of the publication and developing new ways to present educational material that's both comprehensive and factual. "GrammarBrain is the sterling example of factual, objective information that's easy to access. Everyone having this information at their fingertips is vital to the future of human development."

About GrammarBrain

GrammarBrain is the world's largest resource of instructional material on the English language. From understanding punctuation marks to common parts of speech. The education material provided on GrammarBrain is all reviewed by English PhD professors, linguistics experts, and teachers who are leading the way in English and ESL.

