CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (the "Company"), today announces the success of its global offering for a gross amount of €31.1 million, of which €27.2 million was subscribed by specialized investors as defined below and €3.9 million was subscribed by retail investors (via the PrimaryBid platform) (the "Global Offering

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Office of CARMAT, said: "Following this successful operation, we can now look ahead with confidence and focus on our key objectives for the coming year: develop our sales in Europe, start the EFICAS clinical study in France and continue to rebuild our inventory of devices. 2023 will be the first full commercial year for Aeson, which represents a real hope for patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, as it means that for the first time a significant number of them will have access to our therapy.

I am very happy with the continuous support of our historical shareholders, and delighted both to welcome new investors and by the strong interest of retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform. I would like to thank all of them for their trust in the Company."

Purpose of the funds raised

The Company is planning to use the funds raised through this Global Offering to support the development of its activities, and particularly its production ramp-up, the resumption and uptake of Aeson sales and the initiation of the EFICAS clinical study in France.

In this respect, CARMAT reminds that at the end of October it obtained all the necessary regulatory authorisations to resume commercial implants1 of Aeson and initiate the EFICAS2 study in France. Subsequently, in mid-November, a first patient was implanted in a German hospital in a commercial setting and several French centres are in an active screening phase for the upcoming start of the EFICAS study. The Company confirms that it now intends to gradually develop its implants, depending in particular on the rebuilding of its inventory of implantable prostheses. With regard to the feasibility study in the United States (EFS)3, discussions with the FDA are continuing and the Company is currently anticipating the recruitment of the second cohort of 7 patients in 2023. Finally, CARMAT also aims to carry out, in 2023, 3 additional implants in its European PIVOTAL study4, which would bring the total number of implants in this study to 20.

The funds raised, combined with the Company's existing financial resources, will enable it to finance its activities, according to its current business plan, until July 2023.

Main characteristics of the Global Offering

The Global Offering, for a total of €31.1 million, issue premium included, was carried out via the issuance, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights and without a priority subscription period, of 2,960,710 new common shares, representing 15.0% of the Company's existing share capital prior to the Global Offering, within the framework of:

an offer for 2,587,236 new common shares for a total (issue premium included) of €27.2 million, for physical persons, companies or investment funds who invest on a regular basis, or who have invested more than €2 million over the 36 months prior to the issue in question, in the life science and technology sectors (the "Reserved Offering"); and

a public offer of new shares aimed at retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform, for a total (issue premium included) of €3.9 million, via the issuance of 373.474 new shares. (the "PrimaryBid Offering

Bank Degroof Petercam SA/NV and ODDO BHF SCA acted as global coordinators lead managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the Reserved Offering (together, the "Placement Agents"). The Reserved Offering is subject to a placement agency agreement entered into between the Company and the Placement Agents dated December 7, 2022.

As part of the PrimaryBid Offering, investors only subscribed via the PrimaryBid partners mentioned on the PrimaryBid website (www.PrimaryBid.fr). The PrimaryBid Offering is subject to an engagement letter entered into between the Company and PrimaryBid and is not subject to a placement agreement.

The new shares, which represent approximately 15.0% of the Company's share capital, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the Global Offering and 13.1% of the Company's share capital, on a non-diluted basis, following to the Global Offering, were issued yesterday evening on the decision of the Company's Chief Executive Officer under and within the scope of the sub-delegations of authority granted by the Company's Board of Directors on December 7, 2022 and on the basis of article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code in accordance with Resolution 31 approved by the Annual General Meeting of May 11, 2022 (the "AGM

The issue price of the new shares was set at €10.5 per share, representing a discount of 19.8% on CARMAT's closing price on December 7, 2022, i.e. €13.10, and a discount of 24.9% on CARMAT's volume-weighted average price on the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility during the five trading sessions preceding the setting of the price (i.e. November 30, 2022 to December 6, 2022 inclusive), i.e. €13.98, in accordance with Resolutions 31 and 32 approved by the AGM.

To the Company's knowledge, the breakdown in share ownership before and after the Global Offering is as follows:

Before the Global Offering

(on a non-diluted basis) After the Global Offering

(on a non-diluted basis) Number of shares of capital Number of shares of capital Matra Defense SAS (Airbus group) 2,670,640 13.5% 2,670,640 11.8% Lohas SARL (Pierre Bastid) 1,718,812 8.7% 1,909,288 8.4% Santé Holdings SRL (Dr. Antonino Ligresti) 1,633,424 8.3% 1,823,900 8.0% Corely Belgium SPRL (Gaspard Family) 1,110,000 5.6% 1,110,000 4.9% Bratya SPRL (Gaspard Family) 310,000 1.6% 310,000 1.4% Prof. Alain Carpentier his family 548,583 2.8% 548,583 2.4% Alain Carpentier Foundation Scientific Research Association 115,000 0.6% 115,000 0.5% Groupe Therabel 492,453 2.5% 540,072 2.4% Cornovum 458,715 2.3% 458,715 2.0% BAD 21 287,490 1.5% 287,490 1.3% Treasury shares 5,503 0.03% 5,503 0.02% Free float 10,364,139 52.6% 12,896,278 56.9% Total 19,714,759 100.0% 22,675,469 100.0%

Current shareholders Lohas SARL, Santé Holdings SRL and Therabel Invest SARL, which respectively held 8.7%, 8.3% and 2.5% stakes in the Company before the Global Offering, had pledged to subscribe for €2 million, €2 million and €0.5 million respectively in the Reserved Offering5

In addition, the company François IV SAS had pledged to subscribe for €1 million in the Reserved Offering.

These shareholders and investors were allotted 100% of their subscriptions in the Reserved Offering. Their investment represents 17.7% of the total amount of the Global Offering.

Admission of new shares

Settlement-Delivery of the new shares and their admission to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility under the same ISIN code FR0010907956 are expected to occur on December 12, 2022. The new shares will be listed on the same line as the Company's existing common shares, will carry dividend rights and will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares.

The Global Offering is not subject to a prospectus requiring an approval from the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (the "AMF

Lock-up undertakings

As part of the Global Offering, the Company has signed a 90-day lock-up commitment from the day of settlement-delivery of the Global Offering, subject to certain customary exceptions. Certain Board Members and major shareholders, who collectively held 40.2% of the Company's share capital prior to the Global Offering, have also signed lock-up commitments taking effect on the date these commitments were signed and continuing for a period of 180 days from the date of settlement-delivery of the Global Offering with respect to the Company shares they hold, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Risk factors

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors associated with the Company and its activity, as described in (i) chapter 2 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.22-0332 on April 21, 2022, which is available free of charge on the Company's website (www.carmatsa.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and (ii) paragraph 2.5 of the half-year financial report for the six-month period ending June 30, 2022 published on the Company's website on September 15, 2022. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could have a negative impact on the Company's activity, financial situation, results, development or outlook. In that regard, it is specified that the Company decided to temporarily suspended all implants of its Aeson artificial heart on December 2, 2021 following the identification of quality issues affecting some of its prostheses but announced the effective resumption of commercial implants of its Aeson artificial heart on November 21, 20226

Additionally, investors are invited to consider the following risks specific to this issue: (i) the market price of the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued in of the Global Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) divestments of the Company's shares may take place on the market and have a negative effect on its share price, (iv) the Company's shareholders could suffer potentially significant dilution resulting from any future capital increases required to provide the Company with additional financing, and (v) as these shares are not intended to be listed on a regulated market, investors will not benefit from the guarantees associated with regulated markets.

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

_________________________ 1 In December 2020, CARMAT obtained the CE marking allowing it to market its Aeson artificial heart in the "bridge-to-transplant" (BTT) indication in the European Union and other countries recognising the CE marking. 2 The EFICAS study will enroll 52 patients eligible for heart transplant in France and will provide CARMAT with additional data on the efficacy and safety of its artificial heart, as well as medico-economic data to support the value proposition and reimbursement of the device, particularly in France. As a reminder, CARMAT has obtained €13 million in funding from the French National Innovation Fund to partially finance the EFICAS study; this funding will be perceived as patients are progressively enrolled in the study. 3 The Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the US will involve a total of 10 patients in two successive cohorts; a first cohort of 3 patients completed in the second half of 2021, followed by a second cohort of 7 patients which requires the go-ahead from the Food Drug Administration (FDA) to start. 4 The PIVOTAL study was initiated in 2016 with an initial enrollment target of 20 patients, a number that could be adjusted up or down during the course of the study. The interim results of this study, for which there was no pre-determined quantitative success threshold, enabled CARMAT to obtain CE marking in December 2020. The latest published results for 15 patients included show a success rate of 73%, with a total of 11 patients achieving the primary objective of the study (7 patients achieving at least 6 months of survival with the prosthesis, and 4 successfully transplanted within 6 months following Aeson implant). 5 Among these shareholders, those represented at the board of the Company abstained from voting on the Reserved Offering. 6 CARMAT press release of November 21, 2022

