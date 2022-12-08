Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 08:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Dividend Declaration

Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 7

[05/12/2022]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 08th December 2022

Announcement Date: 08/12/2022

Ex Date: 15/12/2022

Record Date: 16/12/2022

Payment Date: 06/01/2023

FundsISIN CodeCurrencyRate
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.IE000DOZYQJ7EUR0.3360
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.IE000XIITCN5GBP0.2498

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.