Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 7
[05/12/2022]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 08th December 2022
Announcement Date: 08/12/2022
Ex Date: 15/12/2022
Record Date: 16/12/2022
Payment Date: 06/01/2023
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.3360
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|IE000XIITCN5
|GBP
|0.2498
