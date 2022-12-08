China's Trina Solar has developed an upgraded version of its Vertex S All Black PV module, with about 30 W of additional output. It is offering the new product on the Australian market.From pv magazine Australia The latest version of Trina Solar's Vertex S All-Black solar module has a power output of up to 425 W and a maximum efficiency of 21.3%. The Chinese manufacturer said single module power for the upgraded version of the series has increased by up to 30 W. This additional power has been achieved by implementing the latest 210 mm rectangular silicon wafer technology, instead of regular ...

