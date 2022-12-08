DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.0016
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38568990
CODE: ECRP LN
ISIN: LU1437018168
