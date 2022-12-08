DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)
DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.9718
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59812090
CODE: LSPX LN
ISIN: LU0496786657
ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 207079 EQS News ID: 1508021 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
December 08, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)