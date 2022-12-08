Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 09:58
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordium Partners with Boosty Labs to accelerate ecosystem growth

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosty Labs, the world's largest blockchain development shop, and Concordium Blockchain announces partnership to bring the next wave of enterprise blockchain adoption. Boosty Venture Studio will incubate Concordium-based projects as part of the collaboration.

Boosty Labs will help large enterprises with Concordium integrations as a trusted development vendor, providing dedicated teams with deep knowledge of the technology, especially Haskell and Rust stack.

"We are excited to work with Concordium on bringing enterprises on the decentralized rails. At Boosty Labs, we consult such entities on Web3 integrations, and we see Concordium as one of its kind Layer-1 to trigger the next wave of enterprise blockchain adoption," said Viktor Ihnatiuk, CEO of Boosty Labs.

"At Concordium we currently see an influx of projects and organizations interested in building on our blockchain. But as there currently is a large deficit of Rust and Haskell developer resources in the market, Concordium can largely benefit from partnering with Boosty Labs as they will help us accelerate this growth with their expertise and skilled developers." Torben Kaaber Head of Commercial at Concordium

Boosty Venture Studio, a venture builder backed by Boosty Labs and Hypra VC, will incubate new Concordium-based projects, forming leadership teams, establishing business operations, and raising funding on the later stages.

CONTACT:

Media Contact
Mariona Iturrate Valle
Marketing team
marketing@concordium.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/concordium/i/concordium-and-boosty-labs,c3122027

CONCORDIUM AND Boosty Labs

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordium-partners-with-boosty-labs-to-accelerate-ecosystem-growth-301698027.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.