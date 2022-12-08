DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5961

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 174797413

CODE: LCWD LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

