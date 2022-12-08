DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.0842

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52777988

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

