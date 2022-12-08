DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 942.6682
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 223482
CODE: JAPB LN
ISIN: LU2099287448
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 207223 EQS News ID: 1508319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508319&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 08, 2022 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)