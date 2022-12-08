



Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289



Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.98 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



9-month 2022: Landi Renzo continues on a clear growth path despite difficult environment; positive operating earnings development; GBC estimates and price target confirmed after reaffirmation of corporate guidance



Business development 9-month 2022



Landi Renzo S.p.A. published its nine-month figures for the current business year at the end of November. According to these figures, the technology group continued its growth course in the first three business quarters despite a challenging environment (Ukraine war, COVID aftermath, supply chain problems, etc.). Compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues increased significantly by 33.1% to EUR 216.35 million (9M 2021: EUR 162.56 million).



The dynamic increase in group turnover was due to significant (organic) growth effects from an increased business volume in both business fields - Green Transportation and Clean Tech Solutions. The technology company benefited in particular from increased investments in gas and hydrogen infrastructures (infrastructure business) and robust after-market demand (automotive retrofit business). In addition, inorganic growth effects from acquisitions (Metatron Group and Ido Meccanica) also contributed significantly to the positive sales trend.



The Group's revenues were primarily driven by the core business area of Green Transportation. In this Group division, the revenue generated increased significantly by 17.9% to EUR 141.24 million (9M 2021: EUR 119.83 million), mainly due to the recovery effects in the aftermarket business in Latin America and Europe as well as increased orders from leading OEM customers. The Metatron Group, which was acquired last summer, contributed EUR 10.41 million to the increase in segment revenue.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field (SAFE & CEC, consolidation of the investment from May 2021) was also able to increase its segment revenue (excluding the revenue of Idro Meccanica S.r.l. of EUR 3.68 million acquired at the beginning of 2022) by 7.80% to EUR 71.44 million (pro forma revenue without Idro Meccanica 9M 2021: EUR 66.30 million). The significant increase in revenue reflects the increased interest of numerous countries in gas mobility, which are expanding their gas-based distribution networks (gas filling stations, etc.) as part of this. It should be noted here that the business development of the division was also negatively affected by difficulties on the procurement markets (unstable supply chains, etc.), and thus stood in the way of an even more positive business development.

With regard to the order situation of the infrastructure business, the Landi Renzo Group announced that the division continues to be in 'growth mode' and has an order backlog covering the first half of the 2023 financial year.



Parallel to the positive group revenue development, the operating result (EBITDA) of the technology company also increased significantly by 18.8% to EUR 7.07 million (9M 2021: EUR 5.95 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for one-off costs (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the first nine months of the current financial year amounted to EUR 8.70 million, which was 15.1% higher than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 7.56 million).



The Green Transportation segment accounted for EUR 4.42 million of the adjusted EBITDA (9M 2021: EUR 2.80 million) and the Clean Tech Solutions segment for EUR 4.32 million (9M 2021: EUR 5.37 million). Both segments thus contributed almost equally to the Group's operating result. In terms of operating profitability, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0% almost confirmed the operating margin level of the same period of the previous year (9M 2021: 4.6%).



At the after-tax level, on the other hand, Landi Renzo posted a negative net result (after minorities) of EUR -10.12 million, a deterioration compared to the same period last year (9M 2021: EUR -1.90 million). It should be noted, however, that the net result of the same period of the previous year was very strongly influenced by a consolidation gain (EUR 8.80 million) from a fair value measurement of SAFE & CEC.



Based on the signs of recovery in some core markets and the order book at SAFE & CEC, management has confirmed its previously issued guidance for the 2022 financial year and continues to expect improved Group results compared to the previous year.



Business development in Q3 2022



The quarterly view also reflects well the steady growth of the Landi Renzo Group. After a high-growth second quarter (Q2 growth of 23.6% to EUR 77.53 million), the technology company was also able to continue its previous growth series in the third quarter with significant revenue increases of 8.0% to EUR 71.91 million (Q3 2021: EUR 66.60 million).

Growth in the third quarter was primarily driven by significant growth impulses in the Green Transportation business field, which increased its segment revenue significantly by 10.5% to EUR 47.39 million (Comparable Q3 revenue 2021: EUR 42.89 million). The Clean Tech Solutions division also continued to expand its infrastructure business with moderate revenue growth of 3.4% to EUR 24.52 million (Comparable Q3 revenue 2021: EUR 23.71 million).



On the operating result level, contrary to the positive revenue trend, a decline in adjusted EBITDA by 29.9% to EUR 2.16 million (Q3 2021: EUR 3.08 million) had to be accepted due to a less favourable revenue mix (higher OEM revenue share) and higher raw material costs. In parallel, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 3.0% (Q3 2021: 4.60%).



Forecast and evaluation



Against the backdrop of their solid nine-month performance, confirmed corporate guidance and successful growth strategy, we have maintained our previous estimates for the current financial year 2022 and subsequent financial years.



In view of our unchanged sales and earnings forecasts, we hereby confirm our previous price target of EUR 0.98 per share. With regard to the current price level, we continue to give the Landi Renzo share a 'buy' rating and see significant upside potential.





Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26155.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 07/12/2022 (15:01 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution: 08/12/2022 (10:00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

