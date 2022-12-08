Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
WKN: A2JF28 ISIN: US98980G1022 Ticker-Symbol: 0ZC 
Tradegate
08.12.22
11:51 Uhr
109,20 Euro
+0,52
+0,48 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZSCALER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZSCALER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,72109,3811:53
108,08109,4011:53
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 10:52
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zscaler Cloud Security Transforms the Middle East market

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zsaler, the World's largest security cloud, is leveraged by the largest Banks, Government and Oil & Gas organisations to connect their users to applications from any location using any device. The Zscaler cloud has over 150 Global data centers and processes over 250 Billion secured transactions per day --- that's 20x the amount of Google searches per day!

Zscaler Cloud Security Transforms the Middle East market

As digital transformation accelerates in the Middle East, companies & government organisations are increasingly adopting cloud services and shifting from traditional network security to cloud based security. Zscaler has over 100 customers across the region, including large local Banks, Oil & Gas and Government organisations.To further support digital transformation across the Middle East the company has invested aggressively in building out its locally based infrastructure (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait) and people including multiple Sales teams (see foto) as well as Engineering & Support functions.

Lawrence Morrison VP of Middle East business, states: "Our main objective over the next 24 months months is to continue driving value for customers by helping them to simplify their security infrastructure by leveraging our security cloud to drive down costs through consolidation of point-products, increase user experience (i.e. Microsoft 365) by connecting directly through the fastest path and improving security against ransomware & data loss through Zero Trust. We now have over 25 people dedicated to our Middle East business, with myself and a majority of the team based out of Dubai."

https://www.zscaler.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964443/Zscaler_Cloud.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zscaler-cloud-security-transforms-the-middle-east-market-301698083.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
