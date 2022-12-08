Anzeige
Concordia Maritime: New market update: December 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3679342/1722866.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Market update ENG - 20221208

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-market-update-december-2022-301698087.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
