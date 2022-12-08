DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: PDMR Shareholding

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ms Denise Hadgill, a) Director of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB0006615826 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.797499 2,762

d) Aggregated information GBP4,964.69

e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited cosec@maitlandgroup.com

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81
TIDM: SDVP
LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

