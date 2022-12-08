Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.12.2022 | 11:58
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: PDMR Shareholding

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: PDMR Shareholding 08-Dec-2022 / 10:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
       Name                            Ms Denise Hadgill, 
a) 
                                     Director of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment               Initial 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
b)      LEI                             213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB0006615826 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Share purchase 
                                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   GBP1.797499   2,762

d) Aggregated information GBP4,964.69

e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 207259 
EQS News ID:  1508441 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2022 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.