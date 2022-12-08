Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 12:52
123 Leser
CGTN Think Tank: A strategic landscape of BRI: Past, present and future

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is from CGTN Think Tank: In 2023, China will mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Why are the BRI investments mainly concentrated in the physical economy? Is the BRI sustainable? How can the Global South leapfrog to some of the most advanced technologies and catch up in the foreseeable future?

"If one looks at the history of the development of the so-called advanced countries, let it be the United States, Germany and Japan, the building of a great national infrastructure was always the beginning of industrialization," said the German expert and she further identifies that the Global South does not have to march through all the stages of development which the industrial countries passed through during the last 200 years. This video explains the impact and opportunities the BRI will bring to international development.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-03/A-strategic-landscape-of-BRI-Past-present-and-future-1fsxJB1SHsc/index.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-strategic-landscape-of-bri-past-present-and-future-301698188.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
