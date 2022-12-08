

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare will present its medium-term financial targets at an Investor Day in New York ahead of its planned Spin-off as an independent company. It expects organic revenue growth to be mid-single digits and adjusted EBIT margin to be high teens to 20%.



The Spin-Off is expected to complete after market close on January 3, 2023; Its public trading is set for January 4, 2023.



GE said it will broadcast the event live via webcast Thursday starting at 8:00am EST and it is expected to last approximately 3.5 hours.



