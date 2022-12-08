

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) announced the European Commission granted marketing authorization for the company's dengue vaccine QDENGA for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals from four years of age in the European Union. The approval follows the positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's CHMP in October 2022. Takeda said the approval was supported by results across 19 Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials with more than 28,000 children and adults.



Takeda noted that the EC decision has no impact on the full year consolidated reported forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de