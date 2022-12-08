Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the prospecting work at its Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property ("LAB") in Quebec has been completed and the drilling program has started. Drilling contractor Forage Hébert Inc. of Amos, Quebec, has been awarded the contract for the drill program.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are excited with the trenching work and channel results, and we are looking forward to the drilling program. We expect to complete this drilling campaign at LAB by the end of the month with the expectation that the prospecting work will translate into strong drilling results."

The Company plans to complete approximately 20 holes totaling at least 1,500 metres. The program will focus on Zones 3 and 8 where recent surface trenching and sampling work identified significant grades and widths of graphite mineralization. Complete trench assay results with trench locations are presented in Table 1. Please also refer to Figure 1.

Most of the drilling will be directed to Zone 3 which is approximately 500 metres long. The intent of the drilling program is to evaluate the characteristics and magnitude of mineralization in these zones.

Zone 3 Trench Highlights:

20.16% Cg over 3.68 metres, 14.65% Cg over 5.0 metres, 18.32% Cg over 3.72 metres, 14.37% Cg over 6.0 metres and 14.10% Cg over 3.0 metres

Zone 8 Trench Highlights:

5.79% Cg over 2.0 metres and 5.72% Cg over 4.0 metres

Table 1 - Select Trenching Results

LAB Graphite Project 2022 Fall Trenching Program Results Zone Trench # Assay Results Easting Northing Zone 3







TR 22-01 16.80% Gf over 2.0 metres 457856 5134339 TR 22-02 14.10% Gf over 3.0 metres 457875 5134352 TR 22-03 1.20% Gf over 4.0 metres 457844 5134403 TR 22-10 14.65% Gf over 5.0 metres 457774 5134047 Zone 3

(continued) TR 22-11 18.32% Gf over 3.72 metres 457762 5134040 TR 22-12 14.37% Gf over 6.0 metres 457752 5134027 TR 22-13 11.95% Gf over 4.0 metres 457657 5134011 TR 22-14 20.16% Gf over 3.68 metres 457659 5133991 Zone 8







TR 22-04 5.72% Gf over 4.0 metres 457719 5134460 TR 22-05 5.79% Gf over 2.0 metres 457635 5134429 Zone 4







TR 22-15 17.73% Gf over 3.0 metres 457229 5133927 Mine East







TR 22-08 4.76% Gf over 3.0 metres 458177 5134232 Notes:

UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

All channel samples were taken perpendicular to the strike of the mineralization.

Early in 2022, the Company completed a drilling program on Zones 1 and 4. There are eight prospective targets which have been defined on the property to date, through the Company's surface trenching and sampling programs completed in 2021 as well as a compilation of historical drilling and other exploration data.

A total of 51 channel samples were collected during the 2022 trenching program. Each channel sample from the trenching work ranged from a minimum of 50 cm to a maximum of 100 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.





Figure 1 - Map of 2022 Target Zones and Recent Trenching Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/147297_2b5b4061c497fac7_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

All sampling was completed under the supervision of and the scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Graphano Energy Ltd.

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

