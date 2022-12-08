LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $727.8 million. In addition, second quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.38 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.43.

"During the fiscal second quarter we generated $728 million in fee revenue, up 14% year-over-year and up 20% at constant currency. Our diluted earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share were $1.38 and $1.43, respectively, and our Adjusted EBITDA was $131 million, representing an 18% margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

"It's clear that the global economy has been in transition for several months. We are seeing change on every front - from over a decade of high liquidity and historically low interest rates to changes in Central Bank policies, significant shifts in global trade lanes and persistent inflationary pressures. In response, companies and our clients will undoubtedly have to continue adjusting their organizational and workforce strategies to tomorrow, which is opportunity for Korn Ferry."

Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 727.8 $ 639.4 $ 1,423.8 $ 1,224.8 Total revenue $ 735.7 $ 643.4 $ 1,438.9 $ 1,231.5 Operating income $ 119.6 $ 103.8 $ 231.2 $ 205.0 Operating margin 16.4 % 16.2 % 16.2 % 16.7 % Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 73.5 $ 75.8 $ 150.8 $ 150.6 Basic earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.40 $ 2.85 $ 2.78 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 2.83 $ 2.75 Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131.1 $ 134.9 $ 263.3 $ 256.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.0 % 21.1 % 18.5 % 20.9 % Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 76.1 $ 83.9 $ 156.1 $ 158.8 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.55 $ 2.95 $ 2.93 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.53 $ 2.93 $ 2.90

____________________

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and impairment of right of use assets when applicable. Adjusted results on a consolidated basis are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Integration/acquisition costs $ 3.4 $ 1.1 $ 7.0 $ 1.1 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 1.9 $ - $ 1.9 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 7.4 $ - $ 7.4

The Company reported fee revenue in Q2 FY'23 of $727.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 14% (up 20% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q2 FY'22. Fee revenue increased in all lines of business except Executive Search which was down about 7% compared to Q2 FY'22. The acquisitions of Lucas Group, Patina and Infinity Consulting Solutions (collectively, the "acquisitions") which are included in the Professional Search & Interim segment, were a significant factor in the year-over-year increase in fee revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

Operating margin was 16.4% in Q2 FY'23, compared to 16.2% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.0% in Q2 FY'23, compared to 21.1%, in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $73.5 million in Q2 FY'23, compared to $75.8 million in Q2 FY'22 and Adjusted EBITDA was $131.1 million in Q2 FY'23 compared to $134.9 million in Q2 FY'22.

Operating income increased due to the increase in fee revenue as discussed above. Partially offsetting this increase were increases in 1) cost of services expense associated with the acquisitions and 2) compensation and benefits expense primarily due to an increase in headcount, partially offset by a decrease in our deferred compensation liabilities due to market movements.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to the factors noted above and a decrease in other income due to a decline in the value of our marketable securities (which are held in trust to satisfy obligations under our deferred compensation plans) due to market movements.

Results by Line of Business Selected Consulting Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 173.1 $ 164.9 $ 339.6 $ 313.4 Total revenue $ 175.8 $ 165.7 $ 344.6 $ 314.7 Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b) 1,899 1,739 1,899 1,739 Hours worked in thousands (c) 467 445 926 871 Average bill rate (d) $ 371 $ 371 $ 367 $ 360 Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.1 $ 30.1 $ 60.6 $ 56.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.0 % 18.2 % 17.9 % 18.2 %

______________________

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services. (c) The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period. (d) The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and execution staff. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.3 $ - $ 0.3 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 2.5 $ - $ 2.5

Fee revenue was $173.1 million in Q2 FY'23 compared to $164.9 million in Q2 FY'22, an increase of $8.2 million or 5% (up 12% on a constant currency basis). Consulting saw growth in Organization Design, Change Management, and Workforce Sales Compensation, partially offset by a decline in Assessment & Succession.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.1 million in Q2 FY'23 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $30.1 million with an associated margin of 18.2%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA resulted from the increase in fee revenue outlined above, partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense and cost of services expense, driven by higher salaries and related payroll taxes.

Selected Digital Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 94.3 $ 88.6 $ 178.1 $ 169.3 Total revenue $ 94.6 $ 88.7 $ 178.4 $ 169.4 Ending number of consultants 365 282 365 282 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 28.9 $ 26.3 $ 58.5 $ 50.7 Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.5 $ 28.6 $ 51.7 $ 54.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.2 % 32.2 % 29.0 % 32.0 %

______________________

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.2 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 1.3 $ - $ 1.3

Fee revenue was $94.3 million in Q2 FY'23 compared to $88.6 million in Q2 FY'22, an increase of $5.7 million or 6% (up 15% on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue continues to be driven by Development offerings as companies invest in sales effectiveness tools and training programs to build their commercial team capabilities to maximize revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.5 million in Q2 FY'23 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.2% compared to $28.6 million and 32.2%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was due to 1) an increase in general and administrative expenses and 2) an increase in compensation and benefits expense, driven by higher salaries and related payroll taxes associated with the increased investment made on product development initiatives and an increase in the commercial salesforce. This was partially offset by higher fee revenue.

Selected Executive Search Data(a) (dollars in millions) (b) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 218.4 $ 235.5 $ 451.1 $ 452.4 Total revenue $ 220.4 $ 236.5 $ 454.9 $ 454.1 Ending number of consultants 621 570 621 570 Average number of consultants 620 568 604 547 Engagements billed 4,054 4,365 6,386 6,631 New engagements (c) 1,637 1,830 3,319 3,575 Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.5 $ 66.1 $ 116.7 $ 127.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.0 % 28.1 % 25.9 % 28.2 %

______________________

(a) Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (d) Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.1 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 0.9 $ - $ 0.9

Fee revenue was $218.4 million and $235.5 million in Q2 FY'23 and Q2 FY'22, respectively, a year-over-year decrease of $17.1 million or 7% (down 4% on a constant currency basis). The decrease in fee revenue was driven by a decrease in the number of the engagements billed. Fee revenue decreased in North America and Asia and was partially offset by higher fee revenue in EMEA and Latin America.

Adjusted EBITDA was $54.5 million in Q2 FY'23 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $66.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the decrease in fee revenue discussed above, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense due to a decrease in performance-related bonus expense.

Selected Professional Search & Interim Data(a) (dollars in millions) (b) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 134.7 $ 54.6 $ 233.7 $ 106.4 Total revenue $ 135.8 $ 54.7 $ 235.8 $ 106.6 Permanent Placement: Fee revenue $ 79.5 $ 54.6 $ 153.6 $ 106.4 Engagements billed (c) 3,006 1,824 4,709 2,925 New engagements (d) 1,816 1,048 3,662 2,036 Ending number of consultants (e) 527 210 527 210 Interim (started in Q3 FY'22): Fee revenue $ 55.3 $ - $ 80.1 $ - Average bill rate (f) $ 107 $ - $ 111 $ - Average weekly billable consultants (g) 1,111 - 787 - Adjusted Results (h): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.5 $ 21.8 $ 61.6 $ 41.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.1 % 40.0 % 26.4 % 38.8 %

_____________________

(a) In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Professional Search & Interim segment represents the single hire to multi hire permanent placement and interim business that was previously included in the RPO & Professional Search segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'22 and year to date FY'22 has been recast to reflect the division of the RPO & Professional Search segment into the RPO segment and Professional Search & Interim segment. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Represents engagements billed for professional search. (d) Represents new engagements opened for professional search in the respective period. (e) Represents number of employees originating professional search. (d) Fee revenue from interim divided by the number of hours worked by consultants. (f) The number of billable consultants based on a weekly average in the respective period. (g) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.9 $ - $ 0.9 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 1.4 $ - $ 1.4 Integration/acquisition costs $ 2.5 $ - $ 5.0 $ -

Fee revenue was $134.7 million in Q2 FY'23, an increase of $80.1 million or 147% (up 159% on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter. Interim fee revenue and permanent placement fee revenue increased by $55.3 million and $24.9 million, respectively, primarily due to the acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million in Q2 FY'23 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.1% compared to $21.8 million and 40.0%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the higher fee revenue discussed above. Partially offsetting this increase were increases in compensation and benefits expense driven by higher salaries and related payroll taxes and commission expense driven by increases in fee revenue and headcount associated with the acquisitions. Also partially offsetting the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was an increase in cost of services expense due to the recently acquired interim businesses.

Selected RPO Data(a) (dollars in millions) (b) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Fee revenue $ 107.3 $ 95.9 $ 221.2 $ 183.4 Total revenue $ 109.1 $ 97.8 $ 225.2 $ 186.6 Remaining revenue under contract(c) $ 958.3 $ 663.4 $ 958.3 $ 663.4 RPO new business(d) $ 290.3 $ 136.2 $ 438.7 $ 249.2 Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.0 $ 14.4 $ 33.7 $ 29.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.9 % 15.1 % 15.2 % 15.8 %

______________________

(a) In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. RPO segment represents the recruitment outsourcing business that was previously included in the RPO & Professional Search segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'22 and year to date FY'22 has been recast to reflect the division of the RPO & Professional Search segment into a RPO segment and Professional Search & Interim segment. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Estimated fee revenue associated with signed contracts for which revenue has not yet been recognized. (d) Estimated total value of a contract at the point of execution of the contract. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'23 FY'22 FY'23 FY'22 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.4 $ - $ 0.4 Impairment of right of use assets $ - $ 1.2 $ - $ 1.2

Fee revenue was $107.3 million in Q2 FY'23, an increase of $11.4 million or 12% (up 19% on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter. RPO fee revenue increased due to the wider adoption of RPO services in the market in combination with our differentiated solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.0 million in Q2 FY'23 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.9% compared to $14.4 million and 15.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the higher fee revenue discussed above. Partially offsetting this were increases in compensation and benefits expense driven by higher salaries and related payroll taxes driven by increases in headcount associated with increased levels of fee revenue.

Outlook

Despite the continuing strength in new business trends coming out of Q2 FY'23, economic factors like global inflation, rising interest rates, and escalating geo-political tensions present a level of risk and uncertainty that is difficult to quantify. In light of such uncertainty, we are in the process of developing a plan (the "Plan") to reduce our operating costs by $45 million to $55 million. We expect to implement the Plan in the third quarter, but do not anticipate any meaningful run-rate savings to begin until the fourth quarter. With this in mind and assuming anticipated charges and savings related to the Plan, no new major pandemic related lockdowns or further changes in worldwide geopolitical conditions, economic conditions, financial markets or foreign exchange rates, on a consolidated basis:

Q3 FY'23 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $660 million and $690 million; and

Q3 FY'23 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.40 to $0.66.

On a consolidated adjusted basis:

Q3 FY'23 and Q4 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%.

Reconciliation of Operating margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin Low High Consolidated operating margin 7.0 % 8.0 % Depreciation and amortization 2.6 % 2.6 % Integration/acquisition and cost realignment 4.4 % 4.4 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 14.0 % 15.0 %

Q3 FY'23 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $0.88 to $1.00.

Q3 FY'23 Earnings Per Share

Outlook Low High Consolidated diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.66 Integration/acquisition and cost realignment 0.66 0.47 Tax Rate Impact (0.18 ) (0.13 ) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.88 $ 1.00

______________________

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin and consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the items listed in the applicable table.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The earnings conference call will be held today at 12:00 PM (EST) and hosted by CEO Gary Burnison, CFO Robert Rozek and SVP Finance Gregg Kvochak. The conference call will be webcast and available online at ir.kornferry.com. We will also post to this section of our website earnings slides, which will accompany our webcast, and other important information, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to our outlook, projections, goals, strategies, future plans and expectations, and other statements of future events or conditions are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "goals", "estimates", "guidance", "may", "should", "could", "will" or "likely", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions, including statements relating to expected demand for our products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations; actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the ultimate magnitude and duration of any pandemic or outbreaks, and related restrictions and operational requirements that apply to our business and the businesses of our clients, and any related negative impacts on our business, employees, customers and our ability to provide services in affected regions, global and local political or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, competition, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, the dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, dislocation in the labor markets and increasing competition for highly skilled workers, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, impact of inflationary pressures on our profitability, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, the portability of client relationships, consolidation of the industries we serve, changes and developments in government laws and regulations, evolving investor and customer expectations with regard to environmental, social and governmental matters, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities, changes to data security, data privacy and data protection laws, limited protection of our intellectual property, our ability to enhance and develop new technology, our ability to develop new products and services, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, changes in our accounting estimates/assumptions, treaties, or regulations on our business and our company, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our indebtedness, expansion of social media platforms, seasonality, ability to effect acquisition and integrate acquired businesses, including Infinity Consulting Solutions and employment liability risk. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In particular, it includes:

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and impairment of right of use assets net of income tax effect;

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and impairment of right of use assets, net of income tax effect;

Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period;

Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and impairment of right of use assets, when applicable, and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry. These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Professional Search & Interim business, 2) impairment of fixed assets associated with the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices and 3) impairment of right of use assets due to the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices. The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance. Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. Management further believes that Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company. In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Fee revenue $ 727,849 $ 639,443 $ 1,423,752 $ 1,224,838 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,870 3,955 15,115 6,658 Total revenue 735,719 643,398 1,438,867 1,231,496 Compensation and benefits 464,766 431,640 930,392 827,876 General and administrative expenses 65,086 64,065 129,543 114,332 Reimbursed expenses 7,870 3,955 15,115 6,658 Cost of services 61,257 24,329 99,249 46,322 Depreciation and amortization 17,093 15,633 33,322 31,277 Total operating expenses 616,072 539,622 1,207,621 1,026,465 Operating income 119,647 103,776 231,246 205,031 Other (loss) income, net (9,048 ) 5,066 (8,273 ) 9,513 Interest expense, net (7,098 ) (6,365 ) (14,710 ) (11,791 ) Income before provision for income taxes 103,501 102,477 208,263 202,753 Income tax provision 28,886 26,145 55,112 50,024 Net income 74,615 76,332 153,151 152,729 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,074 ) (560 ) (2,363 ) (2,134 ) Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 73,541 $ 75,772 $ 150,788 $ 150,595 Earnings per common share attributable to Korn Ferry: Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.40 $ 2.85 $ 2.78 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 2.83 $ 2.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,868 53,114 51,820 52,937 Diluted 52,005 53,568 52,143 53,494 Cash dividends declared per share: $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.24

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY REPORTING SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Fee revenue: Consulting $ 173,092 $ 164,893 5.0 % $ 339,576 $ 313,371 8.4 % Digital 94,329 88,639 6.4 % 178,090 169,310 5.2 % Executive Search: North America 142,485 158,197 (9.9 )% 294,029 296,875 (1.0 %) EMEA 44,645 42,434 5.2 % 91,701 85,181 7.7 % Asia Pacific 23,408 28,257 (17.2 )% 49,789 56,960 (12.6 %) Latin America 7,821 6,571 19.0 % 15,629 13,347 17.1 % Total Executive Search (a) 218,359 235,459 (7.3 )% 451,148 452,363 (0.3 %) Professional Search & Interim 134,743 54,559 147.0 % 233,690 106,396 119.6 % RPO 107,326 95,893 11.9 % 221,248 183,398 20.6 % Total fee revenue 727,849 639,443 13.8 % 1,423,752 1,224,838 16.2 % Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,870 3,955 99.0 % 15,115 6,658 127.0 % Total revenue $ 735,719 $ 643,398 14.3 % $ 1,438,867 $ 1,231,496 16.8 %

(a) Total Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) October 31,

2022 April 30,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 593,900 $ 978,070 Marketable securities 59,188 57,244 Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $40,959 and $36,384 at October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022, respectively 670,408 590,260 Income taxes and other receivables 48,070 31,884 Unearned compensation 62,411 60,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets 46,388 41,763 Total current assets 1,480,365 1,759,970 Marketable securities, non-current 178,565 175,783 Property and equipment, net 153,041 138,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 151,537 167,734 Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans 184,230 183,308 Deferred income taxes 83,899 84,712 Goodwill 790,063 725,592 Intangible assets, net 94,408 89,770 Unearned compensation, non-current 122,361 118,238 Investments and other assets 23,266 21,267 Total assets $ 3,261,735 $ 3,464,546 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 48,623 $ 50,932 Income taxes payable 26,094 34,450 Compensation and benefits payable 327,949 547,826 Operating lease liability, current 49,039 48,609 Other accrued liabilities 303,470 302,408 Total current liabilities 755,175 984,225 Deferred compensation and other retirement plans 369,960 357,175 Operating lease liability, non-current 127,886 151,212 Long-term debt 395,831 395,477 Deferred tax liabilities 2,776 2,715 Other liabilities 27,387 24,153 Total liabilities 1,679,015 1,914,957 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 76,622 and 75,409 shares issued and 52,909 and 53,190 shares outstanding at October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022, respectively 446,280 502,008 Retained earnings 1,268,437 1,134,523 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (136,665 ) (92,185 ) Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity 1,578,052 1,544,346 Noncontrolling interest 4,668 5,243 Total stockholders' equity 1,582,720 1,549,589 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,261,735 $ 3,464,546

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 73,541 $ 75,772 $ 150,788 $ 150,595 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,074 560 2,363 2,134 Net income 74,615 76,332 153,151 152,729 Income tax provision 28,886 26,145 55,112 50,024 Income before provision for income taxes 103,501 102,477 208,263 202,753 Other loss (income), net 9,048 (5,066 ) 8,273 (9,513 ) Interest expense, net 7,098 6,365 14,710 11,791 Operating income 119,647 103,776 231,246 205,031 Depreciation and amortization 17,093 15,633 33,322 31,277 Other (loss) income, net (9,048 ) 5,066 (8,273 ) 9,513 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 3,411 1,084 7,016 1,084 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 1,915 - 1,915 Impairment of right of use assets (3) - 7,392 - 7,392 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,103 $ 134,866 $ 263,311 $ 256,212 Operating margin 16.4 % 16.2 % 16.2 % 16.7 % Depreciation and amortization 2.3 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.6 % Other (loss) income, net (1.2 )% 0.8 % (0.6 )% 0.8 % Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.5 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 0.1 % Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 0.3 % - 0.1 % Impairment of right of use assets (3) - 1.2 % - 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.0 % 21.1 % 18.5 % 20.9 % Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 73,541 $ 75,772 $ 150,788 $ 150,595 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 3,411 1,084 7,016 1,084 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 1,915 - 1,915 Impairment of right of use assets (3) - 7,392 - 7,392 Tax effect on the adjusted items (4) (812 ) (2,228 ) (1,705 ) (2,228 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 76,140 $ 83,935 $ 156,099 $ 158,758 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.39 $ 1.40 $ 2.85 $ 2.78 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.07 0.02 0.13 0.02 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 0.04 - 0.04 Impairment of right of use assets (3) - 0.14 - 0.14 Tax effect on the adjusted items (4) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.55 $ 2.95 $ 2.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 2.83 $ 2.75 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.07 0.02 0.13 0.02 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 0.04 - 0.04 Impairment of right of use assets (3) - 0.14 - 0.14 Tax effect on the adjusted items (4) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.53 $ 2.93 $ 2.90

Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

(1) Costs associated with current and previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies. (2) Costs associated with impairment of fixed assets (i.e. leasehold improvements) due to terminating and subleasing some of our office leases. (3) Costs associated with impairment of right-of-use assets due to terminating and subleasing some out our office leases. (4) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs and impairment of fixed assets and right of use assets.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 173,092 $ 175,845 $ 31,089 18.0 % $ 164,893 $ 165,732 $ 30,061 18.2 % Digital 94,329 94,577 27,524 29.2 % 88,639 88,712 28,556 32.2 % Executive Search: North America 142,485 144,147 37,969 26.6 % 158,197 159,082 48,907 30.9 % EMEA 44,645 44,919 8,081 18.1 % 42,434 42,571 7,663 18.1 % Asia Pacific 23,408 23,523 5,834 24.9 % 28,257 28,267 8,201 29.0 % Latin America 7,821 7,822 2,607 33.3 % 6,571 6,572 1,366 20.8 % Total Executive Search 218,359 220,411 54,491 25.0 % 235,459 236,492 66,137 28.1 % Professional Search & Interim 134,743 135,762 32,457 24.1 % 54,559 54,702 21,825 40.0 % RPO 107,326 109,124 16,004 14.9 % 95,893 97,760 14,433 15.1 % Corporate - - (30,462 ) - - (26,146 ) Consolidated $ 727,849 $ 735,719 $ 131,103 18.0 % $ 639,443 $ 643,398 $ 134,866 21.1 %

Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 339,576 $ 344,580 $ 60,639 17.9 % $ 313,371 $ 314,739 $ 56,902 18.2 % Digital 178,090 178,392 51,702 29.0 % 169,310 169,393 54,188 32.0 % Executive Search: North America 294,029 297,031 81,718 27.8 % 296,875 298,382 92,237 31.1 % EMEA 91,701 92,248 16,596 18.1 % 85,181 85,414 15,248 17.9 % Asia Pacific 49,789 49,975 13,185 26.5 % 56,960 56,999 16,521 29.0 % Latin America 15,629 15,631 5,224 33.4 % 13,347 13,351 3,720 27.9 % Total Executive Search 451,148 454,885 116,723 25.9 % 452,363 454,146 127,726 28.2 % Professional Search & Interim 233,690 235,814 61,618 26.4 % 106,396 106,634 41,264 38.8 % RPO 221,248 225,196 33,713 15.2 % 183,398 186,584 28,961 15.8 % Corporate - - (61,084 ) - - (52,829 ) Consolidated $ 1,423,752 $ 1,438,867 $ 263,311 18.5 % $ 1,224,838 $ 1,231,496 $ 256,212 20.9 %

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gregg Kvochak, (310) 556-8550

Media: Dan Gugler, (310) 226-2645