COMCAST BRINGING HIGH SPEED INTERNET TO WAYZATA, MINNESOTA



Comcast today announced it will be extending its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network to make its full suite of services available to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in the City of Wayzata, including residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps. The $2.5 million project is on track to start connecting homes and businesses to high-speed Internet by late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Wayzata expected in 2023. The expansion of Comcast's fiber-rich network to Wayzata, along with previously completed expansions in Rogers and Dayton, brings service to nearly 2,900 additional Twin Cities homes and businesses reached by Comcast since 2021. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested nearly $435 million in technology and infrastructure in Minnesota to enhance its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds. The Wayzata expansion brings the company's statewide investment to more than $437 million. "Comcast's expansion is welcome news for our residents and businesses in Wayzata," said Johanna Mouton, Mayor of Wayzata. "As Mayor, I want to be able to offer more choices for our residents so that they can identify the services that work best for them and their needs. In addition, I know the services Comcast brings will be welcomed by our thriving service and retail business sectors." "We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses across our region have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives," said Kalyn Hove, regional senior vice president, Comcast. "We are proud to connect these communities with fast, secure and reliable internet service that is built to meet their needs today and into the future." Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of internet products, including: Speeds faster than 1 Gbps and advanced WiFi technology from powerful gateways capable of delivering those speeds to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in homes;

Xfinity Mobile, built for the way consumers use mobile today, with the Internet at the core of the experience, the top ranked service in customer satisfaction can save customers up to $600 a year on their mobile bills;

Flex, a free 4K platform for internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers streaming content;

xFi, available in the Xfinity app, a digital dashboard to control home WiFi network that includes Advanced Security protecting every device on the network from malware and security threats. Residential customers will also be able to take advantage of the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 344,000 Minnesotans. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services. For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Jill Hornbacher +1 651-425-1695 Jill_Hornbacher@comcast.com Company Website https://twincities.comcast.com/wayzataexpansion/

