Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - SmartDeskCRM, an emerging leader in marketing, sales and service automation solutions in North America, is pleased to announce Concordia University of Edmonton implementation of SmartDeskCX in order to help increase its performance in recruitment and retention through automation.

"This implementation will provide the University with the ability to grow their student base, implement a number of automated communications, and increase its marketing and service capabilities. We understand that Education has become a very competitive marketplace and the application of industry leading marketing and service methods are necessary to achieve objectives," said Robert Killin, President and CEO of SmartDeskCRM.

"SmartDesk is excited about working with the University and further expending its core capabilities into the education market."

"SmartDeskCRM has experienced steady growth in the past year, and our low-cost, ease of implementation and feature-rich product is quickly becoming the driver of customer organizations' growth through enhanced capabilities to reach a wider market."

About SmartDeskCRM Inc.

SmartDeskCRM is a software and services firm, providing highly secure, cloud-based information-technology solutions and marketing creative services specifically focused on connecting small and medium business with new and existing customers. Our solutions and deep domain knowledge enable our customers to drive revenue growth, retention and measurable cost savings. SmartDeskCX is a fully integrated, marketing, sales and service automation platform with significant additional features and capabilities making it the most cost-effective solution in the market today.

With locations and partners across North America, SmartDeskCRM provides IT software and professional digital marketing consulting services to North American small and medium businesses.

