Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on operations at its Washington Mine in Idaho and at its Buckeye Mine in Arizona.

In Arizona at the Buckeye, core drilled by a prior optionee at the Buckeye Mine in 2017 has been located and a chain of custody established. The core is being re-logged. There is no record of any of it having been tested for platinum group elements. It is intended that some of such core will be split and sent to an accredited third-party lab for testing, and the remainder will be stored after it is logged.





Historical third party core from 2017



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/147242_4d324f7fe489cace_001full.jpg





Historical core being split in December, 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/147242_4d324f7fe489cace_002full.jpg

In Idaho, the entrance to the historical past-producing gold and silver mine has been screened and rock bolted. In management's opinion the entrance to the historical mine is secure. Efforts continue to ensure the access area past the entrance is safe to enable the field team and contract miner to advance towards what is believed to be the mineralized zone. A mining engineer has created a mine plan and a ventilation plan which will be implemented once the area is secure. The Company believes it has the necessary equipment to proceed, including a recently acquired mucker. If timber is required, SBMI has the timber rights at surface at the Washington Mine and can harvest the timber as needed.

The mining plan at the Washington Mine is subject to evolution as new facts are encountered on surface, underground and in the supply chain. The current plan is to mine around the caved area, develop a raise in the mineralized material up to surface, and to work through the winter as possible. This requires SBMI to acquire an explosive licence, for which it is applying.

Winter weather in Idaho is an uncontrollable risk, but mitigated at the Washington Mine due to the mine's proximity to a highway.

Readers should be cautioned that the Company's decision to move forward with the construction of and production at the Washington Mine and the Buckeye Mine is not based on the results of any pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources demonstrating economic or technical viability. The Company has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: historical data, the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of financing, and the starting costs as estimated internally by the Company's management, the Company is of the view that the establishment of mineral reserves by way of a prefeasibility or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary and would be unduly costly, and that the most responsible utilization of the Company's resources is to proceed with the development of the mines. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of prefeasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company's decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades may be lower than expected, and the risk that construction or continuing mining operations may be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Failure at the Washington or Buckeye Mine may materially adversely impact the Company's overall ability to continue as a going concern.

