Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.: gategroup commits to 100% cage-free eggs globally by 2025

As the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and food service, gategroup has the commitment to helping build a better future. As part of this undertaking, we have pledged to make our entire egg supply chain cage-free by 2025.

Our pledge

All egg (shell egg, liquid egg and mixes containing more than 80% egg) purchases globally will conform to certified standards of animal welfare that meet or exceed those dictated by local legislation. Our global, group-wide, minimum welfare standard is 'barn' (cage-free) eggs.

We are working with our partners and suppliers to achieve our goal of 100% cage-free eggs throughout the Group by 2025.

Rising to the challenge

gategroup has worked hard towards our cage-free eggs ambition over the last years to achieve more than 75% cage-free eggs globally. To achieve our goals, we are confronting the final challenge - working in those regions with a less mature sustainable supplier base. Despite the difficulties of promoting sustainability throughout a food supply chain that is both global and local, gategroup and its partners and suppliers are rising to the challenge. Eggs are just the first step. We are in the process of conducting a comprehensive audit of our suppliers to ensure that they are complying with our stringent procurement standards and will be publishing our results in our first Sustainability Report to be published alongside our Annual Report in April of next year.

"gategroup is propelling industry change and reinforcing its dedication to superior culinary experiences with its global commitment to remove cages from its supply chains around the world," said Hannah Surowinski, Global Corporate Relations Coordinator, The Humane League. "On behalf of the entire Open Wing Alliance, The Humane League commends gategroup's ability to spearhead an accelerated model of progress towards higher animal welfare-having already transitioned 75% of its global egg supply to cage-free."

"This is an important step for making gategroup a more transparent, sustainable company," said Francisco Moreno, gategroup's Chief Operations Officer. "We have always cared about maintaining a sustainable, ethical supply chain - but we have a responsibility to do more. To help us on this path we're working with partners such as the Humane League and the Lever Foundation."

"gategroup's commitment to switching to cage-free eggs globally is a very significant announcement," said Kirsty Tuxford, Corporate Outreach Manager at Lever Foundation. "As a global company with complex supply chains, gategroup is proving that it is possible to enhance animal welfare in food supply chains in all regions. Lever Foundation applauds this decision, which will make a huge positive difference to the lives of millions of laying hens."

This commitment to sustainability extends beyond gategroup's culinary supply chain. Our deSter business division is an award-winning industry leader in sustainable packaging and equipment, and we work with our customers to help create new, locally sourced and sustainably packaged gastronomic experiences that reflect their brand identities and culinary roots.

"SWISS places its sustainability efforts at the strategic core of its actions", said Annabelle Reichen, Head of Hospitality and Catering at SWISS. "We are therefore very pleased that our culinary partner gategroup further strengthens their commitment to cage-free eggs. Gategroup has been providing 100% cage-free eggs to SWISS passengers for several years already and we will continue to embrace our partner's initiatives for an even more sustainable supply chain."

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.

