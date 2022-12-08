JD.com's Ochama Expands Pick Up Points to 120+ with Physical Stores in Europe

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com's B2C omni-channel retail brand in Europe, Ochama, announced that it has launched another 26 pick-up points in Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands in the past two weeks, making the retailer's pick-up point network reaching to 120+ locations in above countries. Thanks to the newly added points, customers in Germany and Belgium are now able to enjoy fresh and frozen foods offered by Ochama just like customers in the Netherlands, where Ochama was born.

By expanding pick-up points, more consumers are able to enjoy an even simpler and easier shopping experience at Ochama. "Leveraging JD.com's automated warehousing and global supply chain sourcing ability, Ochama can offer quality products with competitive prices across a full range of categories," said Lei Ling, an executive at Ochama. "Pick-up points raise the fulfillment efficiency to as fast as the next day, and enable customers to get the things they need when they need them the most, avoiding the additional work to plan ahead or stay at home waiting for delivery."

Since May, Ochama has been scaling up its business in Europe through collaboration with third party offline channels, including opening pick-up points in Blokker stores, a leading Dutch non-food retailer. Partnered stores can earn commission income via fulfilling pick-up orders, and access additional traffic directed from the Ochama webshop and app.

In late November, Ochama joined hands with local SMEs and launched two upgraded co-branded pick-up points in Delft and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, providing both branding and decoration support, and hardware and software upgrades. By implementing digital advertising screens that can take orders for Ochama products and display joint campaigns, digital marketing is made possible for stores.

Currently, Ochama operates a 20,000 sqm warehouse in the Netherlands, powered by an AGV goods-to-people automation system that elevates picking efficiency to three times the efficiency of a traditional picking approach. Offering a one-stop shopping experience for foods, fresh and frozen products, home appliances, home living, electronics, fashion and more, Ochama provides both pick-up service and doorstep delivery. Its delivery service is now available in nearly 10 countries in Europe including Spain and Italy.

