To enrich the world of paints and colors," Jazeera Paints" shares the latest experiences and knowledge at the Arab 2nd Paints Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of the Arab Federation of Paints Producers, "Jazeera Paints", the leading company in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Kingdom and the Middle East, and North Africa, participates in a knowledge chain full of development and quality, by attending the Second Arab Conference on Paints held in Jordan, as a platinum sponsor and a member of the Federation's Board of Directors.





The Arab Conference is launched to achieve goals and hopes that call for laying technical foundations for the manufacture of paints, by providing a supportive way for research related to technical development, to become the link between theoretical knowledge and applied experience, and a place that connects specialists in a wide area to build a world that competes with the world.

Jazeera Paints seeks to keep pace with everything new in the world of industry, with various participations that support the urban renaissance locally and regionally, through its focus on the value of high quality in all products, to reach customer satisfaction and achieve his need, and contribute to a qualitative leap by continuously innovating modern technologies that face the challenges of the future, through a number of achievements, including the establishment of the first academy specialized in education and training in the field of manufacturing and applying paints, and reaching a production capacity of more than 400,000 tons annually, with products that increase in excellence.

About "Jazeera Paints"

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

