Strategy Consulting Market to Reach $111.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The proliferation of digital-driving business models offered by strategy consulting, increasing globalization in consulting projects, and the growing focus on risk sharing through strategic partnerships and M&A recommendations drive the growth of the global strategy consulting market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Strategy Consulting Market by Service Type (Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Digital Strategy), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Pharma, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Ecommerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global strategy consulting industry is estimated to generate $38.4 billion in 2021 and $111.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32068

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The proliferation of digital-driving business models offered by strategy consulting, increasing globalization in consulting projects, and the growing focus on risk sharing through strategic partnerships and M&A recommendations fuel the growth of the global strategy consulting market. However, the presence of many alternatives related to strategy consulting services as well as security concerns & data privacy issues associated with online consulting hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the rising technology integration in consulting services presents new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease had a negative impact on the consulting businesses, including strategy consulting services.

The lockdowns, slowdown of economic activities, loss of life, and debilitation of key personnel brought on by the pandemic had an adverse effect on the market, resulting in a considerable impact on operations, cash flows, and financial condition.

Moreover, the operations of consulting companies that required travel and on-site presence of consultants working on operational improvements were hampered due to travel restrictions and remote working.

The digital strategy segment to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on service type, the corporate strategy segment contributed to the largest share of nearly one-fourth of the global strategy consulting market in 2021, owing to the growing adoption of corporate strategy as it helps to make strategies and activities in every other part of the business. However, the business model transformation segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. The digital strategy segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because increased integration of novel technologies in business processes becomes more advanced than hardware or software.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global strategy consulting market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increased dependence of large enterprises on strategy consulting solutions on account of its support in developing and implementing business strategies. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.2% in 2031, owing to the increased investments by market players to develop strategy consulting for SMEs.

The healthcare and pharma segment to grow at the fastest rate by 2031

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global strategy consulting market, due to the rapid adoption of strategy consulting services among BFSI, which focuses on enhancing organizational management. However, the government and public sector segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. On the other hand, the healthcare and pharma segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions by businesses in order to sustain in the market and remain productive.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32068

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global strategy consulting market, and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid digitalization and the proliferation of data analytics, blockchain, automation, and other emerging technologies by businesses in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt strategy consulting solutions at a high rate as the region has grown significantly based on strong fundamentals, including expanding consumer markets and a mature manufacturing base that attracts foreign investment.

Leading Market Players

Accenture

AT Kearney

Bain & Company, Inc.

Boston Consulting Group

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

KPMG International

McKinsey & Company

Oliver Wyman Inc.

PwC. T.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bede1c9ecdfc33de1cd04b0cb1a9dc85

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Network and Location Analytics Market Expected to Reach $89.7 Billion by 2031

Application Server Market Expected to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2031

Communication Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2031

Network Consulting Services Market Expected to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2031

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strategy-consulting-market-to-reach-111-4-billion-globally-by-2031-at-11-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301698285.html