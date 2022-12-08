Universal Audio, Inc: Universal Audio Expands Senior Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

-- Tech Executives Gordon Mattingly (CFO) and John Bigay (CRO) Join Longtime Audio Industry Leader Entering New Markets --

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio Inc. (UA), a worldwide leader in audio production tools including Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UAFX guitar pedals, and UAD Spark subscription music tools, is pleased to welcome seasoned tech executives Gordon Mattingly and John Bigay to its executive team, both reporting to founder and CEO Bill Putnam Jr.





Gordon Mattingly - Chief Financial Officer

As UA's new Chief Financial Officer, Mattingly brings 20 years of multinational finance leadership experience in the consumer electronics and SaaS industries. Most recently he served as CFO for Arlo Technologies Inc. where he managed worldwide financial operations and helped deliver a successful IPO and spin-off from parent company NETGEAR.

"I am blown away by the creativity and commitment to excellence the UA team delivers through our expanding ecosystem of audio hardware, software and subscriptions," Gordon says, "I'm looking forward to combining my passion for both music and successful financial operations to help the UA team realize our future growth opportunities.

John Bigay - Chief Revenue Officer

As UA's new Chief Revenue Officer, John Bigay joins UA with 15 years of executive-level tech marketing expertise, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at iZotope, where he built their SaaS business, fortified channel partnerships, and grew revenue operations through their acquisition. Prior to iZotope, John was instrumental in the growth of companies including Lavastorm Analytics and Backupify.

"As a lifelong music lover and performer, I'm humbled to be joining the passionate team at UA," John says. "I'm looking forward to doing my part in the company's future success and helping our customers continue making great art."

"John and Gordon bring fresh new perspectives and great leadership experience to Universal Audio," says CEO and founder Bill Putnam, Jr. "We have incredible new products coming next year, and I'm thrilled to be strengthening our leadership team with two seasoned executives who also happen to be lifelong musicians. That part is the icing on the cake."

About Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry-standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD Spark, UAD plug-ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide - united by our goal of "Inspiring Sound for Generations."

