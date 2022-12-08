

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L,AZN) capivasertib in combination with FASLODEX (fulvestrant) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo plus FASLODEX in patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low or negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, following recurrence or progression on, or after, endocrine therapy (with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor), as per the CAPItello-291 Phase III trial results.



Results showed capivasertib in combination with FASLODEX demonstrated a 40% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus placebo plus FASLODEX in the overall trial population.



In the AKT pathway biomarker-altered population, capivasertib plus FASLODEX reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% versus placebo plus FASLODEX.



Alterations within the AKT pathway (PI3K/AKT/PTEN) occur frequently in breast cancer, affecting up to 50% of patients with advanced HR-positive breast cancer.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de