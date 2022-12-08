North Attleboro, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Freedom America, a Massachusetts-based financial services firm, unveiled their IMPACT process to help those preparing for retirement reach a comfortable level of income to retire. The IMPACT planning process stands for Immediate, Measurable, Personalized, Actionable, Consolidated, and Time-valued.

"We have an operating manual for almost everything that we purchase," CEO Jim Mayer said. "But we don't have an operating manual for retirement. It's not as simple as opening an account, putting money in it, and being done. It takes working with someone who gives the account attention to ensure that your money is ready for retirement, especially those in the retirement red zone."

Freedom America's IMPACT process focuses on preparing pre-retirees within 10 years of retirement into the retirement red zone. The strategy emphasizes immediate and measurable action as well as a personalized approach. The approach is also structured based on the timeline of how far an individual is from retirement, realizing that income in retirement is as much the assets acquired during the working years, but also the optimization of Social Security to provide in retirement.

Jim developed the IMPACT process after serving clients in the retirement industry for over 36 years where he oversaw some of the largest and most complex employer retirement plans in the United States. Over the last five years, Mayer has found a passion for helping individuals succeed in retirement.





Jim Mayer

"This side of the retirement industry is much more rewarding," said Mayer. "Being able to help, especially those who are unsure if they're ready for retirement and validating those that are. What we do is help people avoid financial pitfalls and give them a path to live comfortably in retirement."

To schedule a no-fee, no-obligation consultation, visit https://freedomamericane.com.

About Freedom America

Freedom America Wealth Management is committed to helping clients and their families navigate the complexities of retirement so they can retire securely and successfully. Based in New England, Freedom America Wealth Management has locations in North Attleboro, MA, and Warwick, RI.

Financial Planning & Investment Management services offered through FamilyWealth Advisers, LLC, Registered Investment Adviser

Media Contact:

Jim Mayer

800-679-0665 retirement@freedomamericane.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147195