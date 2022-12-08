The German parliament has approved a new package of tax breaks for rooftop PV, including a value-added tax exemption for PV systems up to 30 kW in size.From pv magazine Germany The German parliament debates an annual tax law at the end of every year, in order to pass new rules for the 12 months ahead. The 2022 annual tax law, which the Bundestag approved last week, includes a comprehensive change in the tax treatment of PV systems for the first time. The new rules will resolve some key problems for small PV systems and will eliminate some bureaucratic requirements. The legislative package contains ...

