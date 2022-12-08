HeliosX Lithium: Early Stage Exploration at 3 Lithium Projects in the Americas
|21.10.
|Heliosx Lithium & Technologies Corp: Heliosx submits applications for Alberta land acreage
|10.09.
|Heliosx Lithium & Technologies Corp: Heliosx doubles Alkali acreage; optionee drops earn-in
|26.07.
|Heliosx Lithium & Technologies Corp: Heliosx to receive $4.7M (U.S.) investment from Ramas
|26.07.
|HELIOSX LITHIUM & TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ANNOUNCES USD $4,708,800 (equivalent to CAD $6,120,000) PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM RAMAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
|HELIOSX LITHIUM & TECHNOLOGIES CORP
|0,336
|+1,20 %