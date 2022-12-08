EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

SPORTTOTAL AG releases litigation provisions of around EUR 1.8 million



08-Dec-2022 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SPORTTOTAL AG releases litigation provisions of around EUR 1.8 million SPORTTOTAL AG has reached a mutual agreement on a settlement in the context of a legal dispute with a former business partner.

Provisions of around EUR 1.8 million will be released with effect on earnings in the current financial year Cologne, December 8, 2022. SPORTTOTAL AG ("Company") has reached a settlement in a legal dispute with a former business partner. The Company today took receipt of the relevant court ruling. The Company is therefore in a position to release provisions of around EUR 1.8 million set up for this lawsuit in 2019. An unscheduled effect on earnings will therefore be achieved in the total amount of the provisions released. The parties have otherwise agreed to keep the content of the settlement confidential. SPORTTOTAL AG Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany www.sporttotal.com Phone: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0

