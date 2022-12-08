EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
SPORTTOTAL AG releases litigation provisions of around EUR 1.8 million
Cologne, December 8, 2022. SPORTTOTAL AG ("Company") has reached a settlement in a legal dispute with a former business partner. The Company today took receipt of the relevant court ruling. The Company is therefore in a position to release provisions of around EUR 1.8 million set up for this lawsuit in 2019. An unscheduled effect on earnings will therefore be achieved in the total amount of the provisions released. The parties have otherwise agreed to keep the content of the settlement confidential.
