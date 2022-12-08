Summary: Vlado is an online trading platform. Recently, the company has participated in WikiFX Hong Kong and improvised new services that generate access to transparent market access for trading.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Vlado establishes as an online trading investment platform. In the latest record, the company has participated in Wiki Finance Expo, 2022 in Hong Kong and developed new services that entail transparent market access for convenient trading experiences.

Vlado strives to provide a suitable and possible trading experience to its clients. The core values of Vlado are tightly aligned with that vision. Vlado aims to generate easy and transparent market access and help its clients pursue their financial goals. Therefore, the company has improvised its newly launched services that are as follows:

Secure And Stable: Vlado is an authorized platform to deal in securities, derivatives, and foreign exchange contracts

Globally Trusted: The company trades with a fully regulated industry leader who adheres to strict regulatory requirements.

Protected Funds: It ensures that their client's funds are protected.

Robust Financial Strength: They assist their clients all over the globe and process several trades daily.

With further enhancements to the Vlado trading network of servers and data centers, including updates to both hardware and physical locations, the company has taken additional measures to ensure adequate levels of safety for its client's funds.

Vlado facilitates its clients with a wide range of products and gives access to the most popular and liquid markets worldwide for reasonable trading opportunities. It is coherent with the following characteristics:

Low spreads from 0.1 pips

Leverage 1:500

Two-Way Transaction (Long and Short)

24 hours, five days a week

48 currency pairs

Safe, secure online application

Micro-lot trading available

Fast deposits & withdrawals

Vlado is persistently looking to provide convenient trading platforms on the market to allow their clients to trade anywhere, anytime, and in any way they like. Thus, Vlado also caters to Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Precious Metals, and CFD.

The company's suite of powerful trading platforms was designed to meet the demanding needs of currency traders looking for maximum performance, flexibility, and speed. They tend to improve the conditions and standards in an ongoing effort from time to time to make trading with Vlado the preferable experience in the market.

Consequently, Vlado is committed to being a technological industry leader, and as such, its live trading servers are in the major financial hubs of both London and Hong Kong. At Vlado, the clients' fund security is of the utmost importance as their companies are regulated worldwide; following the regulations, they need to uphold strict rules and obligations, offering their clients the funds security.

About the Company - Vlado

Vlado Limited (Co. Registration No.: 13569744) ("Vlado") is a licensed & regulated online trading and investment platform registered in the United Kingdom with & an operations office in Dubai.

The company allocates significant capital reserves by providing investors with adequate trading tools and being a broker with a strong business ethic who remains focused on fair and regulated trading practices and sound corporate governance. Vlado respects legal and regulatory compliance for the sake of profit, and nor do they intend to. The goal is to protect all their clients, however big or small, from risks, even ones they may inflict upon themselves, given the volatile and risky nature of trading.

