

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) has recalled over half a million Scotch thermal laminators due to fire hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product was recalled because a safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard. About 516,500 laminators were recalled in the U.S. and about 3,560 were sold in Canada.



3M said it has received nine reports of the laminators catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves the Scotch thermal laminators that are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, and TL1302KIT.



Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the laminator. Consumers should fill out the online recall registration form.



The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Staples, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Staples.com from April 2014 through October 2022 for between $35 and $90.



