Fisher Capital Announces Diamond Sponsorship of Turning Point USA's America Fest

Fisher Capital, " the fastest growing precious metals retailer in America ", is the Diamond Sponsor for this year's Turning Point USA's America Fest in Phoenix, Arizona.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / America Fest is an event that attracts thousands of attendees of all ages. The event is Turning Point USA's flagship annual event. TPUSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train and organize students to promote freedom. Fisher Capital Group is confirmed as this year's Diamond Sponsor for the event which will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center from Saturday, December 17th, until Tuesday, December 20th.

The event agenda with times will be announced soon. For more information on the event and to get tickets, please visit https://amfest.com

Fisher Capital is the Diamond Sponsor of TPUSA's America Fest 2022

Last year's America Fest featured guests and speakers like Donald Trump Jr, Senator Ted Cruz, and Governor Sarah Palin. This year's event is expected to be the biggest event of the year for the Conservative movement, and will feature notable speakers and leaders such as Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Steven Bannon, Candace Owens, and more.

America Fest will also feature six country artist performers, including Riley Green, Chase Rice, Raelynn, and more. As the Diamond Sponsor, Fisher Capital Group will be one of the top supporters of this exciting event, with the CEO Alexander Spellane also planning on hosting a break-off event on site for anybody interested in learning more about investing in gold and precious metals.

Alexander Spellane, known as one of America's top gold experts stated, " We are so excited to participate as the Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming America Fest. This event draws thousands of people from all over the country, and we look forward to associating ourselves with this highly-attended event. We are grateful that our success as a precious metals retailer allows us to support organizations and events that we care about, which is why we chose to be the Diamond Sponsor for the largest conservative-focused event in the movement."

About Fisher Capital:

Fisher Capital is a Conservative-owned precious metals, gold, and silver investment company that specializes in IRAs. Forbes named Fisher Capital the fastest growing precious metals company in America, and Success Magazine called the CEO one of America's youngest gold experts. The company currently has the highest rating achievable in the precious metals industry.

For more information about Fisher Capital Group, go to www.fishercapitalgroup.com .

About Turning Point USA :

TPUSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train and organize students to promote freedom. This year they will be hosting the second annual AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center from Saturday, December 17th, until Tuesday, December 20th.

For more information about Turning Point USA's America Fest, go to www.amfest.com .

Contact: Glazers Media - Vito Glazers

Email: Press@GlazersMedia.com

SOURCE: Fisher Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731033/Fisher-Capital-Announces-Diamond-Sponsorship-of-Turning-Point-USAs-America-Fest