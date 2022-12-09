Squad Mobility will start selling its new two-passenger Squad solar electric vehicle in the US market in January. It is designed for quick trips like grocery shopping or short-distance commutes.From pv magazine USA Squad Mobility will show off its new Squad solar electric vehicle - a golf-cart-like, battery-powered vehicle that can charge itself with sunlight - in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company says the car has a 62-mile range on a full battery charge, and can source an average of about 12 miles per day from the sun with its built-in solar array. It is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...