Freitag, 09.12.2022
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
WKN: A3CMUG ISIN: FI4000506811 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
08:01 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2022 | 08:05
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland

Press release, Helsinki, 9 December 2022 at9AM(EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system order from a hospital in Poland.

This is Nexstim's first sale to Poland. The system will be used for performing neurosurgery planning in patients that have had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The Nexstim NBS System is the only FDA cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-operative mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are proud of the successful work in strengthening our presence in the European market. Announcing this sale to Poland is again a step forward for us inentering new markets and expanding our user community. Our sales this year have represented agood balance of acquiring new customers and maintaining existing customer relationships - Nexstim's world-leading technology is now available for more patients than ever before."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • Nexstim Plc_Press release_EU Sale_09122022_EN_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d306d9d2-c00f-4334-881d-001856d38f8a)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
