Das Instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022The instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2022Das Instrument BKAA CA1125851040 BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument BKAA CA1125851040 BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 0XY CA4124221074 HARDWOODS DISTRIBUT.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 0XY CA4124221074 HARDWOODS DISTRIBUT.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 4ARB US00941Q1040 AIRNET TECHN. ADR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 4ARB US00941Q1040 AIRNET TECHN. ADR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 0MZ0 CA7557542072 READY SET GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 0MZ0 CA7557542072 READY SET GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 7AC SE0009268717 ACARIX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 7AC SE0009268717 ACARIX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 8CY FR0014004QR6 CYBERGUN SA EO -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022The instrument 8CY FR0014004QR6 CYBERGUN SA EO -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2022Das Instrument FPGI LU0237698245 FID.FDS-GL. PROP. A USD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument FPGI LU0237698245 FID.FDS-GL. PROP. A USD INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument FPGH LU0237697510 FID.FDS-GL. PROP. A EUR INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument FPGH LU0237697510 FID.FDS-GL. PROP. A EUR INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument IPG2 LU0237698914 FID.FDS-GL.PROP.A AC. USD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument IPG2 LU0237698914 FID.FDS-GL.PROP.A AC. USD INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument X022 LU0392495965 LYXOR S+P MIDCAP ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022The instrument X022 LU0392495965 LYXOR S+P MIDCAP ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022