Freitag, 09.12.2022
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
08:02 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,030
-2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.12.2022 | 08:34
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 09-Dec-2022 / 07:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DATE: December 09, 2022

Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB") in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, on 14.07.2022 for a period of one year. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating's assessment for 2022, our Bank's Corporate Governance compliance score has been increased to 9.81 from 9.79 (over 10) and the outlook has remained as Positive.

The rise in 'Shareholders' and 'Stakeholders' sub-sections in 2022 has increased the Bank's overall compliance score. Considering the positive contribution of the Board of Directors Diversity and Compliance Policy published on 08 July 2021 and the female representation target in the Board of Directors of 25% by the end of 2025, the outlook of the main section of the Board of Directors of the Bank is "Positive".

The Bank managed to maintain high level of compliance previously attained in the main sections of Public Disclosure and Transparency and Board of Directors. The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the previous year are as below. 

Main Sections            Weight Dec 10, 2021 Dec 09, 2022 
Shareholders            25%  9.67     9.73 
Public Disclosure and Transparency 25%  9.85     9.85 
Stakeholders            15%  9.86     9.87 
Board of Directors         35%  9.81     9.81 
Corporate Governance Overall Score     9.79     9.81

The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of "7". Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is accessible on the Bank's Investor Relations website ( www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com).

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  207344 
EQS News ID:  1508903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
