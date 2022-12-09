The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has urged the Australian government to develop a domestic solar manufacturing industry. A new report warns that the high concentration of global silicon and PV cell supply chains pose real risks to the national energy security.From pv magazine Australia CSIRO has published a new report that details the enormous potential Australia has to become a global superpower in PV energy generation and exports, but warns that it must develop its own fully integrated domestic silicon and solar supply chains to realize this potential. ...

